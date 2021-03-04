Bleday has impressed the Marlins with his maturity so far in camp, and the team hasn't ruled out the 23-year-old making his big-league debut later in the season, Barry Jackson and Craig Mish of The Miami Herald reports.

The organization's No. 2 fantasy prospect homered in Miami's first game this spring before showing off his arm in right field on a double play Tuesday. Bleday will likely begin the season at Double-A Pensacola, but if he looks good at the plate in the high minors and the Marlins aren't in playoff contention, they could trade Corey Dickerson to open up a corner outfield spot for the youngster.