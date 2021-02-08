Bleday was invited to the Marlins' big-league spring training Monday.
The Marlins gave Bleday an aggressive assignment in 2019 after selecting him fourth overall, sending him straight to High-A. He held his own with a 107 wRC+ in 38 games, but the canceled minor-league season last year prevented him from following that up. The team was reportedly quite pleased with his performance at the alternate site, so it's possible another aggressive assignment is coming, though it would be a surprise to see him given serious consideration for an Opening Day roster spot.