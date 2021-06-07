Bleday was named the Double-A South Player of the Week on Monday after going 7-for-22 with two home runs, two doubles, two walks, five RBI and four runs over a six-game stretch from May 31 to June 6.

Even after the big week, Bleday's slash line at Double-A Pensacola sits at .178/.302/.327 for the season. The 23-year-old hasn't exactly hit the ground running in 2021, but he's at least kept his strikeout rate at a manageable 26.2 percent rate while walking in 15.1 percent of his plate appearances. If Bleday can maintain those rates while continuing to hit for power like he did this past week, it's not out of the question for him to earn a promotion to Triple-A Jacksonville by season's end.