Marlins' JJ Bleday: Heads to minors camp
The Marlins reassigned Bleday to their minor-league camp Tuesday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
The No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft will presumably open his first full season in the minors at High-A Jupiter, where he reported last summer shortly after signing with the Marlins. After showcasing impressive power in his final season of college at Vanderbilt, Bleday turned in a meager .121 ISO over 151 plate appearances in the Florida State League in 2019.
