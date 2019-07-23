Bleday went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run for High-A Jupiter on Monday.

The fourth overall pick in this year's draft has had little difficulty adjusting to pro ball despite an aggressive assignment to the Florida State League -- Bleday's gone 4-for-13 in his first three games for Jupiter, with Monday's homer being his first. The 21-year-old will likely stay at High-A for the rest of the season unless he completely dominates, but a 2020 or early 2021 big-league debut is very much on the table.

