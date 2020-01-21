Play

Bleday will join the Marlins' big-league camp this spring.

The fourth-overall pick in the 2019 draft, Bleday spent the entirety of his first professional campaign with High-A Jupiter, hitting .257/.311/.379. He won't break camp with the team and is unlikely to make his big-league debut this year, but he has a chance to move quickly as a college draftee with an advanced feel for the zone.

