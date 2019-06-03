Marlins' JJ Bleday: Lands with Marlins at No. 4 overall
The Marlins have selected Bleday with the fourth overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.
Bleday's ascension up draft boards really hit high gear during his run in the Cape Cod League last summer, where he slashed .311/.374/.500 with five home runs in 36 games en route to being voted the league's top prospect by scouts. He followed that up by hitting 26 home runs with a 48:48 K:BB in 230 at-bats during his junior year at Vanderbilt. That power output was notable for the 6-foot-3 outfielder, as he managed just four home runs in 133 at-bats during an injury-shortened sophomore campaign. Bleday essentially went from a player with the upside to be a solid everyday outfielder to a left-handed slugger who could hit in the middle of a big-league lineup someday. He has a thick center of gravity and is a below-average runner, which means he will end up in a corner -- he has the arm for right field. As with most advanced-hitting corner outfielders selected from the college ranks, Bleday will be on a fast track to the majors.
