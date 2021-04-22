Bleday could open the season at Triple-A Jacksonville, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports.
The Marlins have yet to make any decisions about where to station the team's top prospects once the minor-league season begins, but Bleday's impressive showing in spring training has apparently carried over to the alternate training site. The 23-year-old only has 38 games at High-A Jupiter on his resume, but if Miami does send him to Jacksonville to begin the season, Bleday would be that much closer to making his big-league debut in 2021.