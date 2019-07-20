Bleday will make his professional debut with High-A Jupiter on Saturday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The fourth overall pick in this year's draft, Bleday has the potential to be a power bat in the middle of a big-league order. Skipping short-season ball and Low-A ball entirely indicates that the Marlins hope to have him on the fast track to the big leagues. Given how many levels he's jumping over, some brief initial struggles wouldn't come as too much of a surprise and shouldn't severely damage his prospect profile.