The Marlins recalled Dunand from Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Jazz Chisholm has been cleared to start at second base Sunday after he was spiked in the left leg in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Atlanta, but Miguel Rojas (calf) will be on the bench for the series finale. As a result, the Marlins were motivated to bring up some extra infield depth in the form of Dunand, who is back in the big leagues for the second time this month. Unless Rojas' calf issue forces him to the injured list, Dunand should be in line for a brief stint with the Marlins.