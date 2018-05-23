Dunand went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for High-A Jupiter in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to Daytona.

Dunand has put together a seven-game hitting streak to raise his season line to .295/.357/.463 across 168 plate appearances. That translates to a 124 wRC+, a solid mark for a 22-year-old in his first full-season campaign in the Florida State League, which generally favors pitchers.