Dunand (thumb) returned to action for Triple-A Jacksonville on July 1 and is batting .194 with a 48.5 percent strikeout rate in his 10 games since rejoining the affiliate.

The 2017 second-round pick has struggled to get his timing back at the plate after thumb surgery kept him on the shelf for nearly two months. The 25-year-old doesn't possess a spot on the Marlins' 40-man roster, so even if he begins to perform better offensively, he may not be in the mix for a late-season promotion to the big leagues.