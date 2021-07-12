The Marlins have selected Mack with the 31st overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

Mack, a 6-foot 203-pound high school catcher from New York, has a chance to develop plus power from the left side while sticking behind the plate. He has a plus arm and is a decent enough athlete for the position, although he is a below-average runner. MLB teams are always desperate for catchers with a chance to impact the game on both sides of the ball. However, while Mack has a chance to develop into such a player, dynasty managers don't need to mess with rostering prep catchers who are four-plus years from the big leagues.