The Marlins acquired Panik and an unspecified minor-league pitcher from the Blue Jays on Tuesday in exchange for outfielder Corey Dickerson (foot) and pitcher Adam Cimber, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Since Panik is a 30-year-old on an expiring deal, the 33-44 Marlins likely won't make finding at-bats for him a major priority, but he'll at least provide the team with some additional flexibility off the bench. He has the ability to play all four infield spots, and he could be an option at third base in the short term while the Marlins await Brian Anderson's (shoulder) return from the injured list. Jon Berti is currently serving as the Marlins' primary starter at the hot corner, but he's cobbled together an underwhelming .230/.327/.353 slash line across 218 plate appearances this season.