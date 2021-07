Panik will start at third base and bat sixth Sunday against the Phillies.

Panik has gone 0-for-8 while starting at third base in both of Miami's last two games, but he'll continue to stick in the lineup in spite of his struggles. Jon Berti has worked as Miami's top third baseman in recent weeks while Brian Anderson (shoulder) has been on the shelf, but Berti's ability to play multiple infield and outfield spots has allowed both him and Panik to hold down semi-regular jobs in the starting nine.