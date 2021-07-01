Panik went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 11-6 win over the Phillies.

Making his Marlins debut after being traded from the Blue Jays, Panik got the start at third base and hit seventh and made a quick impact by taking Aaron Nola deep for a solo shot in the second inning. The veteran infielder figures to give his new club a second utility option alongside Jon Berti, but most of Panik's work should come at the hot corner until Brian Anderson (shoulder) gets healthy.