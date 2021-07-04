Panik went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 8-7 extra-inning loss to Atlanta.
The second baseman's first steal since 2019 came in the fifth inning after he drew a walk. Panik was lifted from the game in the ninth inning with Jazz Chisholm (ankle) entering as a defensive replacement. Through 134 plate appearances, Panik has a .244/.299/.366 slash line, three home runs, 13 RBI and 11 runs scored in 45 games between the Blue Jays and the Marlins. He'll likely return to a utility role when Chisholm is ready to return to the starting nine.