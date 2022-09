Wendle is not in the starting lineup for the first game of Monday's doubleheader with the Rangers, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Wendle will take a seat after he went 4-for-8 with two doubles and a run scored while starting the final two games of the series against the Mets. Brian Anderson will slide over to third base while Jerar Encarnacion enters the lineup in right field and bats eighth in the early contest Monday.