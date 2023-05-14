Wendle is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Wendle is 3-for-20 with a double, two triples, two RBI and a run in six games since being activated from the injured list last weekend, and he'll head to the bench Sunday after he started the past five games. Jon Berti will take over at shortstop in the series finale versus Cincinnati.