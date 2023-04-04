Wendle was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right intercostal strain, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.

Wendle was scratched from the Marlins' lineup Monday because of the injury and can now probably be ruled out through at least mid-April. Jon Berti figures to handle the bulk of starts at shortstop in the meantime and offers excellent speed to go along with his increase in playing time. Wendle was 0-for-8 with one walk and two strikeouts through four games played this year.