Wendle was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain Friday, retroactive to May 12, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Wendle was removed from Wednesday's win over the Diamondbacks with a right hamstring injury, and he'll be forced to spend time on the IL after being diagnosed with a strain. The 32-year-old had gotten off to a strong start in 2022, slashing .304/.368/.456 with two homers, 12 runs, 10 RBI and four stolen bases over 25 games. It's not yet clear whether he'll need to spend more than the minimum of 10 days on the shelf, but Brian Anderson is starting at third base Friday and should see additional playing time while Wendle is sidelined.