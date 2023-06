Wendle went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to the White Sox.

The infielder provided the Marlins with their only offense when he took Dylan Cease deep in the fifth inning. It's Wendle's first homer of the year, and it extended his modest hit streak to six games -- a stretch in which he's gone 10-for-23 (.435) with four doubles and eight runs scored.