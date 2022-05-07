site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Joey Wendle: Sits against southpaw
RotoWire Staff
Wendle will sit Saturday against San Diego, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Wendle hasn't made a single start against a southpaw this season, a trend that continues Saturday against Sean Manaea. Joe Dunand will make his major-league debut at third base.
