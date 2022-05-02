Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Wendle is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks due to general soreness, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The lefty-hitting Wendle is a fixture in the lineup against right-handed pitching, so the minor injury explains why he's on the bench despite righty Zac Gallen taking the hill for Arizona in the series opener. Mattingly suggested Wendle could still be available off the bench, which bodes well for the 32-year-old's chances of re-entering the starting nine Tuesday.