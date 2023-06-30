Wendle went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Thursday's win over the Red Sox.

The veteran infielder was a key part of the Miami's series sweep of Boston, going 8-for-12 over the three-game set with two steals and three runs scored. Wendle is batting .410 (16-for-39) over his last 12 games with five multi-hit performances in nine starts, and with the Marlins' offense as a whole beginning to heat up -- they out-scored the Red Sox 18-3 in the sweep -- his base knocks might start to turn into consistent production in other categories.