The Marlins claimed Wiemer off waivers from the Royals on Monday, Craig Mish of FanDuel Sports Network Florida reports.

Wiemer had been booted off the Royals' 40-man roster after slashing a disappointing .182/.291/.312 with nine home runs at Triple-A Omaha. The 26-year-old will look to get back on track offensively at Triple-A Jacksonville.