Marlins' Johan Quezada: Signs minors deal

Quezada signed a minor-league contract with the Marlins on Thursday, Andersen Pickard of MLB Daily Dish reports.

Quezada has yet to advance past the High-A level, but he will now get the chance to operate out of the Marlins' organization. Over 55.1 innings at the High-A level in 2019, the 25-year-old posted a 3.42 ERA with a 52:29 K:BB.

