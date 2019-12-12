Marlins' Johan Quezada: Signs minors deal
Quezada signed a minor-league contract with the Marlins on Thursday, Andersen Pickard of MLB Daily Dish reports.
Quezada has yet to advance past the High-A level, but he will now get the chance to operate out of the Marlins' organization. Over 55.1 innings at the High-A level in 2019, the 25-year-old posted a 3.42 ERA with a 52:29 K:BB.
