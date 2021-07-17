site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' John Curtiss: Activated from IL
Curtiss (neck) was activated from the 10-day injured list Saturday, Fish Stripes reports.
He struck out two in one inning during his lone rehab appearance and will take the place of Pablo Lopez (rotator cuff strain). Curtiss should work in mid-leverage situations.
