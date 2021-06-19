Curtiss (3-1) allowed one hit in 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the win in Friday's 10-2 victory over the Cubs.

Curtis followed starter Cody Poteet, who lasted only 3.2 innings and failed to qualify for the win in his return from a knee injury. After a strong start to the year, Curtiss has allowed seven runs (five earned) in his last 11 innings. The right-hander has a 2.97 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 33:6 K:BB across 30.1 innings, mainly as a low-leverage reliever, although he's also taken two turns as an opener.