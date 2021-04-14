Curtiss (1-0) allowed one hit and struck out two over 1.2 scoreless innings as he picked up the win Tuesday against Atlanta.

Curtiss entered to begin the fifth after Pablo Lopez had reached his limit and pitched an easy 1-2-3 inning on just nine pitches. The 28-year-old Curtiss came out again to start the sixth and got another quick out before surrendering a single to Austin Riley. He finished his day strong, however, as he struck out Ronald Acuna on three pitches before being taken out of the game in favor of Ross Detwiler. Curtiss has thrown back-to-back scoreless outings after allowing a run in each of his first two appearances this year, and he's lowered his ERA to 4.15 over 4.1 innings for the season.