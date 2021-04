Curtiss (2-1) took the loss Tuesday against the Brewers while allowing one run on two hits while striking out two over 1.2 innings.

Curtiss ended a 7.2 innings scoreless streak Tuesday after he allowed the Brewers to score and re-take the lead in the fifth off of a pair of extra-base hits from Keston Hiura and Luis Urias. The 28-year-old has still been very reliable overall this year with a 2.38 ERA and a 12:0 K:BB over 11.1 innings.