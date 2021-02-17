The Marlins acquired Curtiss from the Rays on Wednesday in exchange for first baseman Evan Edwards, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Curtiss emerged from relative obscurity to become a key piece in the Tampa Bay bullpen in 2020, submitting a 1.80 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 22.2 K-BB% over 25 innings. The 27-year-old looked on track to factor into the setup mix for Tampa Bay in 2021, but the organization instead elected to cash him in from a minor-league prospect in Edwards to clear up space on the 40-man roster. The move to Miami should at least put Curtiss in better position to contend for saves and holds, as the Marlins' late-inning pecking order remains unsettled heading into spring training. Anthony Bass, who inked a two-year deal with Miami in the offseason, will presumably enter the spring as the frontrunner for the closer's gig, but Curtiss could eventually gain traction in the ninth inning if he's able to carry over his strong form from 2020.