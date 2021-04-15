Curtiss (2-0) struck out one and allowed one hit in one inning of work, earning the winning decision in Wednesday's 6-5 victory over Atlanta.

The righty has settled in after allowing homers in his first two appearances of 2021, not giving up a run in his ensuing three outings and lowering his ERA to 3.38. The two winning decisions, coincidental products of his team's taking the lead late in games, likely are anomalies for Curtiss, although continued success in late-game situations may earn him more high-leverage innings and opportunities for holds, especially now that Anthony Bass has yielded the closer role to Yimi Garcia.