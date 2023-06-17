Cueto (biceps) allowed four runs on seven hits in 3.2 innings in a rehab start for Double-A Pensacola on Friday.

He threw 42-of-62 pitches for strikes, and all four runs came via a first-inning grand slam, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports, and he retired 10-of-13 hitters after the homer. Cueto likely will need at least one more rehab start before he's able to return to the Miami staff, but he could be making starts for the Marlins before the start of July.