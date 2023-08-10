Cueto did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk over five innings against the Reds while striking out five.

Cueto cruised through the first three innings before surrendering three consecutive hits with two outs in the fourth, two of which left the park to put the Reds up 3-1. The right-hander did manage to get out of the inning, however, and managed to log at least five innings Wednesday for the fourth straight start. Over that stretch he's recorded a solid 22:5 K:BB, though he's now allowed five home runs over his last three outings. Cueto will look to grab his first win of the season next week when the Marlins take on the Astros at home.