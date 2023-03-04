Cueto has coughed up 11 earned runs in 3.2 innings through his first two Grapefruit League starts, allowing 11 hits and a walk while striking out two.

The 37-year-old righty had a surprising bounce-back campaign with the White Sox in 2022 and parlayed it into a one-year, $6 million deal with the Marlins this winter that contains a team option for 2024. Cueto's early-spring efforts are far from encouraging, but he'll get a chance to put them behind him while pitching for Team Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic, and as yet his spot in the Opening Day rotation for Miami doesn't seem to be in jeopardy.