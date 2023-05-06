Cueto (biceps) left Saturday's rehab start for Triple-A Jacksonville with an apparent lower-body injury, Fish on the Farm reports.
He fell awkwardly after trying to cover first base on a play in the third inning. Cueto gave up six runs on eight hits while striking out zero batters in 2.1 innings before suffering the injury. He allowed four home runs against Triple-A Memphis in what could have been his only needed tuneup before joining the big-league rotation, however that seems unlikely given the quality of the performance and the fact he exited with an injury.
