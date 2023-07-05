Cueto (biceps/ankle) tossed six innings Monday in his rehab start for Triple-A Jacksonville, allowing five earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out two.

After building up to 94 pitches Monday in what was the fifth start of his second rehab assignment of the season, Cueto appears ready to return from the 60-day injured list, at least from a workload standpoint. However, the Marlins may not view him as a better back-end rotation option than Bryan Hoeing, given Cueto's underwhelming numbers during his prolonged rehab assignment. Over four starts with Jacksonville and two with Double-A Pensacola, Cueto has logged a 10.50 ERA and 1.96 WHIP and has struck out just 10 batters over 24 innings.