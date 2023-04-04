Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said he's hopeful Cueto (biceps) will only require a minimum stay on the 15-day IL, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.

But the skipper also added that Cueto needs to be built up properly after he aggravated a lingering biceps issue in his Marlins debut Monday against the Twins. The veteran right-hander was placed on the injured list Tuesday, with Braxton Garrett getting the call from Triple-A Jacksonville in a corresponding move.