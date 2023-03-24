Cueto (arm) threw 61 pitches over 4.2 innings in a minor-league game Friday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Cueto had to be scratched from an appearance earlier this week due to some arm soreness, but he threw a bullpen session and now made a minor-league appearance without issue. He's back on track and will open the season in the Marlins' rotation.
