Cueto made a one-inning appearance in relief in Friday's 16-1 loss to the Brewers, retiring the side on six pitches.

After failing to deliver a quality start while logging a 6.69 ERA and 1.40 WHIP over a stretch of seven outings, Cueto appears to have been moved to the bullpen. He's made both of his two appearances this week as a reliever, with Friday's cameo coming after he gave up two earned runs over two innings while mopping up in Wednesday's 8-3 loss to the Mets. Edward Cabrera appears poised to stick around as Miami's No. 5 starter while Cueto has been relegated to a relief role.