Giavotella agreed to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training with Miami on Friday, Tim Healey of the Sun Sentinel reports.

Giavotella spent most of this past season with Triple-A Norfolk in the Orioles' system, slashing .306/.368/.441 with five home runs and 45 RBI in 83 games. He did appear in seven contests for Baltimore, but didn't seem to have any consistent role with the club. Moving forward, he will provide infield depth for the Marlins, and will have a shot to make the opening roster out of spring training.