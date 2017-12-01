Marlins' Johnny Giavotella: Signs NRI deal with Marlins
Giavotella agreed to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training with Miami on Friday, Tim Healey of the Sun Sentinel reports.
Giavotella spent most of this past season with Triple-A Norfolk in the Orioles' system, slashing .306/.368/.441 with five home runs and 45 RBI in 83 games. He did appear in seven contests for Baltimore, but didn't seem to have any consistent role with the club. Moving forward, he will provide infield depth for the Marlins, and will have a shot to make the opening roster out of spring training.
More News
-
Orioles' Johnny Giavotella: Goes unclaimed following DFA•
-
Orioles' Johnny Giavotella: Gets DFA'd•
-
Orioles' Johnny Giavotella: Making first start with new team•
-
Orioles' Johnny Giavotella: Returns to majors•
-
Orioles' Johnny Giavotella: Sent back to minors•
-
Orioles' Johnny Giavotella: Fine after taking liner off hand•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 relief pitchers
The best closers in the game today are some of the best we've ever seen, but relief pitcher...
-
Our first mock draft for 2018
Yes, Giancarlo Stanton slid too far in our first mock draft for 2018, but Scott White says...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 starting pitcher
Innings eaters are a dying breed, which makes the true ace more valuable than ever in Fantasy...
-
What will Ohtani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Ohtani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...