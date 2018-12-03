Berti signed a minor-league invitation with the Marlins on Monday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

The contract includes an invitation to spring training. Berti reached the majors for the first time as a 28-year-old with the Blue Jays in late September, appearing in four games. He has a career .212/.290/.303 over parts of four seasons at the Triple-A level.

