Berti is starting at shortstop and batting ninth for the Marlins on Tuesday against the Twins.

This is back-to-back starts at short for Berti as Joey Wendle battles an oblique issue. With his great speed, Berti could see a significant boost in fantasy value if Wendle is forced to the injured list. He racked up a major-league-best 41 steals in 102 games last year.