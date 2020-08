Berti went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's extra-inning win over the Blue Jays.

Getting the nod in right field and hitting eighth, the utility player put together another productive effort. Berti has been somewhere in the starting lineup eight times in nine August games, and while his .226 batting average (7-for-31) and one RBI aren't ideal, he's scored seven runs and stolen three bases on the month.