Bride could now make the Marlins' Opening Day roster following the trade of Jon Berti, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.

Bride was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville earlier this month, but with an ability to handle multiple infield positions he makes for a natural replacement for Berti. However, the Marlins already have utility options Nick Gordon and Vidal Brujan on the roster, so they may not feel the need to add a third. The 28-year-old Bride was acquired from the Athletics in February.