Davis went 3-for-3 with a triple, two walks and a run scored in Thursday's 7-6 loss to the Rockies.

Davis, making his first start in Miami, reached base safely in all five of his plate appearances, including a triple off Kyle Freeland in the fourth inning. The 31-year-old outfielder was brought up to fill a depth role with the Marlins, though he could see some playing time with Avisail Garcia (back), Jesus Sanchez (hamstring) and Jazz Chisholm (toe) all on the IL. Davis had 91 plate appearances with the Brewers last season, where he slashed .224/.344/.237 with seven stolen bases.