Marlins' Jonathan Rodriguez: Invited to Marlins camp
Rodriguez signed a minor-league deal with an invitation to spring training Thursday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Rodriguez had the highest batting average in the Double-A Southern League last year, hitting .309 and adding 21 homers in 119 games. The first baseman, who has spent time at all four corner positions, has signed on with the organization which offers perhaps the easiest path to major-league playing time, but he's already 28 and has never reached the big leagues so expectations should be minimal.
