Villar (back) served as the designated hitter in Friday's intrasquad scrimmage, Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald reports.
Minor back spasms kept Villar off the field Thursday, but he was feeling well enough to hit Friday, if not play defense. It's still not entirely clear where the veteran will be stationed regularly during the season, or if he'll be used as a super-utility player, but wherever he lines up defensively he's expected to be the Marlins' everyday leadoff hitter.
