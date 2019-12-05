Marlins' Jonathan Villar: Could get look at third or outfield

President of baseball operations Michael Hill said Tuesday that Villar will work out at third base and in the outfield in addition to the middle-infield spots during spring training, Craig Mish of FNTSY Sports Radio reports.

Miami acquired Villar via trade from the Orioles on Monday, a few days after Baltimore placed him on outright waivers. The move from one rebuilding club to another should aid Villar's chances of maintaining everyday at-bats and steady running opportunities, and it could come with the added benefit of more positional versatility. Given Villar's limited experience playing anywhere but second base or shortstop -- he's made 48 career starts at the hot corner and eight in the outfield, grading out poorly at both spots -- it's far from a given that he'll prove to be a usable option elsewhere, however. More realistically, Villar will be vying with Isan Diaz, Miguel Rojas, Jon Berti and perhaps other offseason pickups for one of two spots in the Marlins' regular middle-infield configuration.